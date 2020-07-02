  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Migrant workers clash with police in Rajkot: Labourers move HC for bail

    By
    |

    Ahmedabad, July 02: In May, several migrant workers had clashed with the police and were arrested under charges of attempt to murder and dacoity in Rajkot. Now, the accused migrant workers moved the Gujarat High Court seeking regular bail.

    migrant workers
    Representational Image

    Hearing the bail applications of 15 accused migrant workers, represented by advocates Anand Yagnik and Pratik Rupala, the court of Justice Gita Gopi issued a notice to the state government and expected to be responded to by July 7.

    Coronavirus outbreak: India crosses 6 lakh mark in COVID-19 cases; 434 fatalities in last 24 hours

      Covid fears gives rise to apathy: Family forced to store body in freezer | Oneindia News

      According to reports, the migrants, while they wanted to go back to their respective states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and other states, had registered for the same. "The local revenue and police authority were absolutely indifferent and lethargic towards arranging buses to go from Shapar to Rajkot railway station on the day when Shramik Express trains were leaving for their respective states," the migrants said in their application.

      It is reportedly said that the migrant workers who decided to walk back to their hometowns were arrested under CrPC section 144 and was also charged under the Disaster Management Act.

      On May 17, the migrant workers and the police indulged in a heated arguments where the workers then protested at the Rajkot Gondal highway.

      More CORONAVIRUS News

      Read more about:

      coronavirus migrants protest

      Story first published: Thursday, July 2, 2020, 11:41 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 2, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue