  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Surat Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Migrant workers clash with cops in Surat; stones pelted, tear gas fired

    By
    |

    Surat, May 04: A large number of migrant labourers, who have been demanding that they be sent home clashed with the police in Gujarat's Surat on Monday.

    This was the fourth instance of protest by migrants in Surat, where a huge number of labourers come from other states to work in the diamond and textile industries.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The migrants clashed with police and damaged several vehicles on Surat streets. Police used teargas shelling to disperse the migrant workers.

    The incident took place near Vareli village on the outskirts of Surat while the migrant workers were demanding that arrangements be made to send them back to their native places in the wake of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

    The labourers also damaged some vehicles parked on Surat-Kadodara road, the official said.

    They clashed with police and threw stones at them, following which the security personnel retaliated and lobbed teargas shells and lathi-charged the agitated workers, the official said.

    The situation was later brought under control and security was stepped up in the area, he added.

    Last week, hundreds of migrant workers had come out on roads and vandalised the office of an under-construction building and vehicles in Surat district.

    More SURAT News

    Read more about:

    migrant coronavirus surat

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X