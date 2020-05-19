  • search
    Migrant woes: 4 workers going to Jharkhand from Solapur killed

    Mumbai, May 19: In yet another fatal accident in Maharashtra, 4 migrant workers were killed, 15 injured after a bus they were travelling in crashed into a truck near Yavatmal district, early morning today. According to reports, the bus was travelling from Solapur to Jharkhand.

    Migrant woes: 4 workers going to Jharkhand from Solapur killed
    Maharashtra police said,''4 migrant workers going to Jharkhand from Solapur killed in road accident in Yavatmal district.''

    Amid lockdown, mishaps involving labourers who are walking home have been reported from across the country.

    On Monday, three migrant workers were killed and 12 were injured after a DCM vehicle carrying them overturned on Jhansi-Mirzapur highway. A total of 17 persons were travelling in the vehicle. "The vehicle overturned due to tyre burst. These people were returning from Delhi", said ML Patidar, SP Mahoba.

    On May 16, 24 labourers were killed and more than 30 were injured after the truck they were travelling in collided with another in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 9:21 [IST]
