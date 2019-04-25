'Might send rosogollas, gifts, but won't give votes': Mamata Banerjee's reply to Modi

Kolkata, Apr 25: Replying to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's revelation that Mamata Banerjee send him Kurtas and sweet every year, the Trinamool chief said that she might send rosogollas, gifts on occasions but won't give them her vote.

''We welcome guests with rosogollas and gifts but not a single vote will be given (to BJP)," she said without naming PM Modi.

Banerjee said it is Bengal's culture to greet guests on "special occasions."

Ruling out any possibilities of voting for the ruling party, Banerjee made the comments at a rally in Serampore in Hooghly district after PM Modi's interview to Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar aired by TV channels in which the Prime Minister mentioned her gifts to him.

During the interview with Akshay Kumar , Modi said that Didi (what Mamata Banerjee is called by many) keeps sending him sweets, Bengal's choicest ones on several occasions over and above presenting him with Bengal handloom kurtas.

The Prime Minister's revelation had sent the Trinamool scurrying for cover. With Mamata Banerjee trying to hold on to the 28 per cent minority voters in West Bengal, her friendly gestures towards Narendra Modi might sour her relations with minorities in the state.

Meanwhile, the Congress took notice of the interaction and said this hints at a secret tie-up between the BJP and Trinamool. Bengal Congress President Somen Mitra said this proved the "friendly relationship" between PM Modi and Banerjee.

Speaking to reporters at the Press Club, Mitra said, "Both these governments do not believe in the democratic set up of the country. They are autocratic and work towards throttling the voice of the Opposition. The BJP government is dictating terms to others and the TMC government here is unleashing terror against other parties."

Bengal votes in seven phases in the national elections that end on May 19.