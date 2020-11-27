YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Nivar
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashes into Arabian Sea, one pilot rescued, another missing

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 27: A MiG-29K trainer aircraft operating at sea crashed at around 5 pm on Thursday. While one pilot has been rescued, a search operation is underway to find the second.

    MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashes into Arabian Sea, one pilot rescued, another missing

    An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

    "A MiG-29K trainer aircraft of Indian Navy operating at sea ditched at about 1700 hrs on 26 Nov 20. One pilot has been recovered and search by air and surface units is in progress for the second pilot. An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident," the Indian Navy said in a statement.

    More ARABIAN SEA News

    Read more about:

    arabian sea aircraft

    Story first published: Friday, November 27, 2020, 9:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 27, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X