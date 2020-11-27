MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashes into Arabian Sea, one pilot rescued, another missing

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 27: A MiG-29K trainer aircraft operating at sea crashed at around 5 pm on Thursday. While one pilot has been rescued, a search operation is underway to find the second.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

"A MiG-29K trainer aircraft of Indian Navy operating at sea ditched at about 1700 hrs on 26 Nov 20. One pilot has been recovered and search by air and surface units is in progress for the second pilot. An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident," the Indian Navy said in a statement.