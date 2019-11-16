  • search
    MiG-29K trainer aircraft crashes in Goa; Both pilots eject safely

    By Vishal S
    |

    Panaji, Nov 17: A MiG-29K fighter aircraft which was on a training mission crashed in Goa on Saturday, said reports. The pilots are said to be safe as they ejected before the trainer version of the fighter went down.

    "The MiG-29K trainer aircraft suffered an engine fire. The pilots Captain M Sheokhand and Lt Commander Deepak Yadav ejected safely," ANI quoted Navy Spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal as saying.

    MiG-29-K crashes in Goa (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)
    MiG-29-K crashes in Goa (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)

    The Navy further said that the Mig 29 trainer aircraft was flying from ashore (Goa). "During recovery, there was a bird hit and fire in the right engine was observed. Both pilots ejected and are safe. Aircraft crashed in open/ safe area. No casualties reported. Further details being ascertained".

    [2 pilots killed after Indian Army Chetak helicopter crashes in Bhutan]

    On October 24, Army commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh had a narrow escape when a helicopter carrying him and his staff crash-landed in Poonch in Jammu region. The Advanced Light Helicopter was on its way from forwarding area in Jammu to Srinagar when it developed a snag and had to crash land at Bedar area in Poonch district.

    On October 06, a pilot was killed in a trainer aircraft crash at Sultanpur village of Telangana's Vikarabad district.

