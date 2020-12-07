MiG-21 and MiG-27 may have become obsolete, but MiG-29 is still a formidable fighter

MiG-29K crash: Missing pilot's body found 70 metres below water

New Delhi, Dec 07:

New Delhi, Dec 07: Indian Navy on Monday recovered the body of missing pilot Commander Nishant Singh on the seabed, nearly 12 days after the tragic crash of MiG-29K aircraft crash in the Arabian Sea.

"Indian Navy has recovered the body of the missing MiG-29K pilot Commander Nishant Singh on the seabed 70 metres below water. It has been found 30 miles off Goa coast after an extensive search. The aircraft had crashed on November 26 while operating over the Arabian Sea," the official said.

The MiG-29K is an all-weather carrier-based multirole fighter aircraft developed by Russian aerospace company Mikoyan (MiG). The Indian Navy had procured a fleet of 45 MiG-29Ks from Russia over a decade back at a cost of around USD 2 billion to operate from INS Vikramaditya.

INS Vikramaditya was part of the second phase of the Malabar exercise involving navies of India, the US, Australia and Japan.

The MIG-29K fleet on board the aircraft carrier was also involved in the mega naval drill that took place from November 17 to 20.