    Midst of Bihar encephalitis crisis, there is missing case of Tejashwi Yadav

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 23: With Bihar government drowning in questions and criticism over the mounting death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), fingers are now pointing towards the stout silence maintained by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav.

    Recently, posters declaring opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav as 'missing' came up in Muzaffarpur.

    RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

    Underneath the posters was written: Whoever brings back Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav will be given a reward of Rs 5,100 and a footnote added that he has been missing since the Lok Sabha polls results were declared.

    Bihar encephalitis deaths: Death toll touches 129

    Erlier, senior Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh had hinted that being a cricket enthusiast, Tejashwi Yadav could be in England to watch the tournament. Speaking to ANI, he said,"I don't know exactly where is he, maybe he has gone to watch the World Cup, I am not sure about it."

    He himself, however, did not know where exactly is Tejashwi Yadav at a time when Muzaffarpur is battling with encephalitis breakout.

    While, RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari, said that Tejashwi Yadav has gone out of station due to some family reasons. However, some RJD leaders said that Tejashwi Yadav will return to Patna by next week, while others said that he was in Delhi.

    Tejashwi Yadav also missed the Iftar party hosted by his mother Rabri Devi on June 2.

    His last tweet was a birthday wish for his father on June 10. He wrote, "Many wishes to @laluprasadrjd ji, who championed for underprivileged, downtrodden, suppressed and poor people throughout his life (sic)."

    Bihar: Skeletons found outside Muzaffarpur hospital hit by encephalitis

    As many as 129 children have so far died due to AES in Bihar and both doctors and health officials are still in dark about the exact nature of the disease and precise cause of deaths.

    Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar had earlier publicly admitted that even the government is unclear about what exactly was causing the AES outbreak, which has been recorded regularly in Muzaffarpur since 1995.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 23, 2019, 8:56 [IST]
