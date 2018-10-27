Midnight decision to exile CBI chief Verma taken to prevent midnight hearing in SC

New Delhi, Oct 27: There were several questions raised as to why the union government took a midnight decision to send CBI chief, Alok Verma on leave. It may be recalled that it was past midnight when the government decided to put an end to the ugly spat between Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana.

Oneindia had reported at around 12.30 pm, National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval who had been asked to look into the matter, decided that the two officers had to be sent on leave. He summoned officials to the Prime Minister's Office by around 1 am and directed them to issue an order asking the two officers to go on leave. On Tuesday, the Chief Vigilance Commissioner K V Chowdary had recommended that both the officers be sent on leave.

Government sources explained that the action had been done at that time since they did not want a midnight challenge to the decision. The Supreme Court has opened its doors at midnight in several cases and the government felt that had Verma got wind of the decision, he would have moved the court and even obtained a stay.

The government had on October 23rd decided to send Asthana on leave. The action against Verma was taken in the midnight of October 24. With the spat getting ugly, the government had made up its mind to send both the officers on leave and appoint an interim director.

Prior to the government taking the decision, it had already intimated Nageshwar Rao about the same. He was asked to wait at the CBI headquarters and await the official order appointing him as the Interim CBI chief. At the CBI office, it was ensured that no one else would be allowed inside. The gates remained shut and security was tightened.

An order was issued by the appointments committee headed by the Prime Minister. The order while asking the two officers to go on leave also appointed M Nageshwar Rao as the interim boss of the CBI.

Sources tell OneIndia that after Rao had been intimated about his appointment, he sealed the offices of both officers. He went about his job amidst tight security. Rao then sent out letters to the officers part of both Verma's and Asthana's team on leave.

Following this the two officials were informed about the decision taken by the government. The message was conveyed by their messengers. In the morning the two officers were not permitted to enter their offices. It was also decided that there would be no movement of files from their offices.

Sources said that their primary concern was a midnight hearing in the Supreme Court. The decision to convey the message to the two officers about them being divested of their powers was also delayed. It was almost 2.30 am before Verma and Asthana were handed over the order that the government had taken. It would have been very difficult for them to challenge the order in the Supreme Court at that time, the source also said.