Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's father BN Yugandhar passes away at 82

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 14: Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella's father and former IAS officer BN Yugandhar passed away in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh on Friday. He was 80. Yugandhar breathed his last at his residence in Banjara Hills, family sources said.

Bukkapuram Nadella Yugandhar, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who served in the Prime Minister's Office and the Planning Commission. BN Yugandhar served as secretary of former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao.

Yugandhar held many key positions both in undivided Andhra Pradesh and at the Centre. Known for his clean record, he was instrumental in implementation of many schemes designed for the poor and marginalized sections of the society.

He was the top bureaucrat in the Rural Development Ministry when PV Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister.

Yugandar, who is remembered by his contemporaries as an upright officer with strong left leaning, was a Planning Commission member during United Progressive Alliance (UPA)-I government (2004-09).

He also acted as director of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration at Mussoorie in Uttarakhand.