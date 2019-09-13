  • search
Trending MV Act Bhopal Odd-even
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's father BN Yugandhar passes away at 82

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 14: Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella's father and former IAS officer BN Yugandhar passed away in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh on Friday. He was 80. Yugandhar breathed his last at his residence in Banjara Hills, family sources said.

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadellas father BN Yugandhar passes away
    Satya Nadella's father, Yugandhar

    Bukkapuram Nadella Yugandhar, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who served in the Prime Minister's Office and the Planning Commission. BN Yugandhar served as secretary of former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao.

    Birthday boy who won DUSU secretary post for NSUI wants 'One Course, One Fee'

    Yugandhar held many key positions both in undivided Andhra Pradesh and at the Centre. Known for his clean record, he was instrumental in implementation of many schemes designed for the poor and marginalized sections of the society.

    He was the top bureaucrat in the Rural Development Ministry when PV Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister.

    Yugandar, who is remembered by his contemporaries as an upright officer with strong left leaning, was a Planning Commission member during United Progressive Alliance (UPA)-I government (2004-09).

    He also acted as director of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration at Mussoorie in Uttarakhand.

    More SATYA NADELLA News

    Read more about:

    satya nadella microsoft death

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue