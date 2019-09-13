Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's father BN Yugandhar passes away

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella's father and former IAS officer B.N. Yugandhar passed away on Friday after brief illness. He was 80.

Bukkapuram Nadella Yugandhar, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who served in the Prime Minister's Office and the Planning Commission, breathed his last at his residence in Banjara Hills here, family sources said.

It was immediately not clear as to when Yugandhar will be cremated and if Satyana Nadella will attend the last rites.

An IAS officer of the 1962 batch, Yugandhar held many key positions both in undivided Andhra Pradesh and at the Centre. Known for his clean record, he was instrumental in implementation of many schemes designed for the poor and marginalized sections of the society.

He was the top bureaucrat in the Rural Development Ministry when P.V. Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister.

Yugandar, who is remembered by his contemporaries as an upright officer with strong left leaning, was a Planning Commission member during United Progressive Alliance (UPA)-I government (2004-09).