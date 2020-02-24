For Quick Alerts
Microlight trainer aircraft, crashes in Patiala, IAF pilot killed
Patiala, Feb 24: A microlight aircraft crashed on Monday in the Army cantonment area, killing an Indian Air Force pilot.
A Pipistrel Virus SW 80 trainer aircraft crashed soon after taking off from the Patiala Aviation Club airport, killing Wing Commander G S Cheema, an official spokesperson said.
Two NCC cadets were injured, he said. An inquiry has been ordered by the IAF to ascertain the cause of the accident, the spokesperson said.