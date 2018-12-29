Michel took name of Mrs Gandhi, context unknown, ED tells court

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 29: The Enforcement Directorate was handed over seven days custody of AgustaWestland middleman James Christian Michel.

While seeking custody the court was told that Michel had taken the name Mrs Gandhi and the son of an Italian lady.

The agency produced Michel before the court on Saturday where it said that the accused "has taken the name of Mrs Gandhi but in what reference can't be said right now."

The ED also told the court thay Michel had identified how HAL was removed from the deal.

ED also sought to ban Michel's lawyer's access to him alleging that he was being tutored from outside.

The court ordered Christian Michel's lawyers to maintain a distance while meeting him. The court restricted the time limit of lawyers to meet Michel to 15 minutes every morning and evening.