Michel got kickbacks in other defence deals too: ED

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 6: The alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, James Christian Michel received money in other defence deals too. This submission was made by the Enforcement Directorate before a special court in Delhi.

Michel had received 24.25 million euros and 16.1 million pounds from the AgustaWestland deal but during interrogation, it surfaced he had also received money from other deals, the ED also informed the court.

The ED in its remand application said that the probe had revealed that Michel was the key middleman for AgustaWestland. He was instrumental in the circulating of sensitive information and payment of kickbacks. He also used hawala routes for acquiring cash to purchase property, the ED also said.

While opposing his bail plea, the ED said that he has no roots in India and the chances of him absconding and fleeing the country are high.