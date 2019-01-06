  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Michel got kickbacks in other defence deals too: ED

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 6: The alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case, James Christian Michel received money in other defence deals too. This submission was made by the Enforcement Directorate before a special court in Delhi.

    Michel got kickbacks in other defence deals too: ED
    James Christian Michel

    Michel had received 24.25 million euros and 16.1 million pounds from the AgustaWestland deal but during interrogation, it surfaced he had also received money from other deals, the ED also informed the court.

    Also Read | Congress to go offensive on AgustaWestland deal scam despite names of Gandhis figure in it

    The ED in its remand application said that the probe had revealed that Michel was the key middleman for AgustaWestland. He was instrumental in the circulating of sensitive information and payment of kickbacks. He also used hawala routes for acquiring cash to purchase property, the ED also said.

    While opposing his bail plea, the ED said that he has no roots in India and the chances of him absconding and fleeing the country are high.

    Read more about:

    agustawestland james christian michel enforcement directorate vvip chopper scam

    Story first published: Sunday, January 6, 2019, 9:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue