MICAT 2 Result 2019 declared, how to check

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Feb 20: The MICAT 2 Result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

Apart from the results, the Mudra Institure of Communication Ahmedabad has also notified the list of candidates who have been selected to be part of the further screening process. For those appeared for the MICAT 1 and MICAT 2 exams, the institute will consider the better of the two scores for selection. Normally only 10 per cent of the total candidates are selected for the GE and PI rounds for admission to MICA. The results are available on www.mica.ac.in.

How to check MICAT 2 Result 2019:

Go to www.mica.ac.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Take a printout