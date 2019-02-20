  • search
For Ahmedabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    MICAT 2 Result 2019 declared, how to check

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 20: The MICAT 2 Result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    MICAT 2 Result 2019 declared, how to check

    Apart from the results, the Mudra Institure of Communication Ahmedabad has also notified the list of candidates who have been selected to be part of the further screening process. For those appeared for the MICAT 1 and MICAT 2 exams, the institute will consider the better of the two scores for selection. Normally only 10 per cent of the total candidates are selected for the GE and PI rounds for admission to MICA. The results are available on www.mica.ac.in.

    How to check MICAT 2 Result 2019:

    • Go to www.mica.ac.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Take a printout

    More ahmedabad NewsView All

    Read more about:

    results ahmedabad

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 6:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue