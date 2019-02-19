  • search
    MICAT-2 2019 result declared on mica.ac.in; Website crashes

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 19: MICAT-2 result 2019 has been declared on official website mica.ac.in, but the portal has crashed due to high volume of traffic.

    MICAT Result 2019 or the result for the exam conducted for admission to Mudra Institute of Communication Ahmedabad (MICA) was released today (February 2019). MICAT 2019 exam was conducted on February 9, 2019.

    The MICAT 2019 shortlisting is based on better of two performances if a student has given both MICAT 1 and MICAT 2. After MICAT 2019 result, a list of candidates who have been shortlisted for personal interview and group exercise would be released.

    How to check MICAT-2 exam 2019 result:

    • Visit mica.ac.in [https://www.mica.ac.in]
    • On the which which appears after step-1, click on 'MICAT application'
    • Log-in using user id and password . Login id and Password would have been generated at the time of registration.
    • Score card will appear once the site is up.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 16:10 [IST]
