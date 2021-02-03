Mia Khalifa tweets in support of farmers' protest, becomes top Twitter trend

Aero India 2021: How air show made its way to become Asia's biggest strategic event

New Delhi, Feb 03: After Rihanna and Greta Thunberg, former adult star Mia Khalifa too tweeted in support of the ongoing farmers' agitation in India. In her post, Mia shared a picture from the protests and expressed severe shock over the sequence of events in Delhi.

What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest

Soon after her tweet, Mia Khalifa became a top trend on Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday, International pop star Rihanna became the first global name to voice her support to the ongoing farmers agitation while criticising the internet shutdown at the protest site.

After Rihanna, Greta Thunberg voices support to farmers protest

The 32-year-old singer, who has over 100 million followers on Twitter, took to the microblogging site and shared a CNN news article headlined, "India cuts internet around New Delhi as protesting farmers clash with police."

"Why aren''t we talking about this? #FarmersProtest," Rihanna wrote.

The singer's tweet gained instant traction on Twitter, with more than one lakh retweets and two lakh likes within hours.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November last year, demanding the government to repeal the three farm laws and legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.