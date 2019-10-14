  • search
Trending Ayodhya Case Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mi-17 chopper crash in friendly fire: 6 IAF officers to face action, say reports

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 14: Six Indian Air Force (IAF) officers will reportedly face action over the crash of a helicopter in the friendly fire over Srinagar on February 27.

    News agency ANI reports, two officers to face court-martial while four others to face administrative action in the case.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    The incident took place when Indian air defences were on high alert following the February 26 Balakot airstrike. The very next day, February 27, Pakistani jets launched a counter-attack in response to the Balakot air strikes. Indian and Pakistani fighter jets engaged in an aerial dogfight over Jammu and Kashmir.

    [Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria says shooting down IAF chopper in Kashmir was a 'big mistake on our]

    Around same time, the Mi-17 V-5 chopper of the 154 Helicopter Unit took off. The helicopter was downed by a surface-to-air missile of IAF which mistook the aircraft to be hostile.

    Air chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Friday described as a "big mistake" the IAF shooting down its helicopter in Kashmir on 27 February, when Indian and Pakistani forces engaged in a dogfight and said punitive action is being taken against the guilty. A Court of inquiry has submitted its report and the IAF is taking punitive action against the guilty, he said. Disciplinary action is being taken against two officers in the shooting down of the chopper, the IAF chief said.

    More IAF News

    Read more about:

    iaf helicopter

    Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 19:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue