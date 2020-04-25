MHA’s midnight order on relaxations not be implemented for now in Assam

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 25: The Assam government would take a call on Monday on whether to let standalone shops open, following a midnight order of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Chief Secretary of the state, Kumar Sanjay Krishna said that the government has not allowed any relaxation of the ongoing lockdown on opening of shops. Shops, beauty parlours etc will remain closed. A decision on the lockdown would be announced on Monday, Krishna also said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government too is not inclined towards relaxing the lockdown. The Delhi government would conduct an assessment of the situation. Once the report of the Disaster Management Authority comes, a call on the relaxation would be taken on April 27, officials in the Delhi government have said.

After midnight order on relaxation, MHA issues clarification

In a midnight order, the Ministry of Home Affairs permitted opening of neighbourhood and standalone shop. These would include those in residential complexes within the municipal areas, but at a 50 per cent strength and after taking necessary precautions in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, shops in the market places, multi-brand and single-brand malls located in the municipality areas shall remain shut until May 3. The order signed by Home Secretary, Ajay Bhalla would, however, not be applicable to hotspots and containment zones.

"all shops, including neighbourhood shops and standalone shops, shops in residential complexes, within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State and UT will be allowed to open during the lockdown," the order states.

In case of ships in registered markets located outside the municipal corporations and municipalities, the order permits resuming of operations after following social distancing norms and wearing of masks. However, it would be at 50 per cent strength, the order notes.

Shops will have to follow strict guidelines in order to function.

Delhi govt unlikely to implement MHA’s midnight relaxations right away

"All shops registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State/UT, including shops in residential complexes and market complexes, except shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls, outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, with 50 per cent strength of workers with wearing of masks and social distancing being mandatory" the order by the MHA states.