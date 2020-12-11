MHA summons Bengal DGP, Chief Secretary after Nadda convoy attack

Lotus will bloom in Bengal says Nadda after convoy was attacked

New Delhi, Dec 11: The report sent by the Governor of West Bengal following the attack on BJP chief J P Nadda's convoy mentions lack of adequate security. Nadda's convoy was attacked in Bengal on Thursday and the Governor's report says that there was inadequate security at that time.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has summoned the DGP and Chief Secretary of West Bengal on December 14.

The Governor's report also said that the local police should have strictly followed the security protocol and during the incident, the protocols were ignored.

Stones were hurled on Thursday at BJP national president J P Nadda's convoy, when it was on its way to Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal''s South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car was also completely ransacked in the melee, sources in the saffron party said.

Vehicles of media personnel, too, were not spared, the sources said.

"On our way to Diamond Harbour, TMC supporters blocked the road and pelted Naddaji's vehicle and other cars in the convoy with stones. This only shows the true colour of the TMC," Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh told PTI. The police later intervened and ensured the passage of the convoy.