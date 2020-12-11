YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    MHA summons Bengal DGP, Chief Secretary after Nadda convoy attack

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 11: The report sent by the Governor of West Bengal following the attack on BJP chief J P Nadda's convoy mentions lack of adequate security. Nadda's convoy was attacked in Bengal on Thursday and the Governor's report says that there was inadequate security at that time.

    Meanwhile the Ministry of Home Affairs has summoned the DGP and Chief Secretary of West Bengal on December 14.

    MHA summons Bengal DGP, Chief Secretary after Nadda convoy attack

    The Governor's report also said that the local police should have strictly followed the security protocol and during the incident, the protocols were ignored.

    MHA receives report from Bengal Governor after Nadda convoy attack

    Stones were hurled on Thursday at BJP national president J P Nadda''s convoy, when it was on its way to Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal''s South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata.

    BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya''s car was also completely ransacked in the melee, sources in the saffron party said.

    Vehicles of media personnel, too, were not spared, the sources said.

    "On our way to Diamond Harbour, TMC supporters blocked the road and pelted Naddaji''s vehicle and other cars in the convoy with stones. This only shows the true colour of the TMC," Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh told PTI. The police later intervened and ensured the passage of the convoy.

    More JP NADDA News

    Read more about:

    jp nadda west bengal

    Story first published: Friday, December 11, 2020, 12:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 11, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X