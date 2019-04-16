MHA seeks report on Ferdous campaigning for TMC; Bangladesh distances itself

India

oi-Vikas SV

Kolkata, Apr 16: Amid uproar over Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed campaigning for the TMC, the Mamata Banerjee-led party said that they did not invite the actor even as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked for a report from Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) on the entire matter.

Dhaka distanced itself from the issue and Bangladesh's Information Minister reportedly said, "It is for the Indian government to check", adding that the government was contacted on the matter.

The BJP has, meanwhile, approached the Election Commission with their complaint and sought Ferdous' arrest. The TMC, however, said they have not invited Ferdous.

"No one invited him. He came for another programme in the area and decided to join the campaign. He is popular in the area," reports quoted the TMC as saying.

The Bangladeshi film star was seen seeking votes for TMC candidate Kanhaiyalal Agarwal at campaign rallies across Hemtabad and Karandighi near the Indo-Bangladesh border, said reports.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had accused TMC of violating model code of conduct for involving Ferdous Ahmed in campaigning. BJP alleged that it is a violation of the model code of conduct as the TMC is trying to woo the minorities.

BJP Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh had asked if the TMC couldn't find anyone from India worthy enough to campaign. Taking a bitter jibe, Ghosh had said that the day is not far when Banerjee would invite Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to campaign.