YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    MHA seeks 3 months time to frame citizenship act rules

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 03: The Ministry of Home Affairs has told a parliamentary standing committee that it would need three more months to frame the Citizenship Amendment Act rules.

    The absence of the rules has held up the implementation of the act that confers citizenship to minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The rules once in place would offer citizenship to the persecuted minorities from these countries.

    MHA seeks 3 months time to frame citizenship act rules

    The act was passed by both Houses of Parliament on December 11 and a notification was issued stating that the rules would be fixed and the same would come into force from January 10 2020 onwards.

    India witnesses a silver lining as number of recovered COVID-19 cases crosses 1.1 million mark

    The manual on parliamentary work says that the rules for legislation should be framed within six months of the date of the President's assent. Now with the three month extension being sought, the MHA has time until September 2020 to frame the rules.

    The delay in framing the rules is owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the MHA being busy with other matters. It may be recalled that this law had sparked protests and violence in different parts of the country. Delhi had even witnessed communal riots over the issue.

    More CITIZENSHIP BILL News

    Read more about:

    citizenship bill ministry of home affairs

    Story first published: Monday, August 3, 2020, 9:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 3, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue