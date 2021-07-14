MHA requests CBI to probe deaths of Rosy and Samuel Sangma

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 14: The Union Home Ministry has requested the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to inquireinto the case of the deaths of Ms. Rosy Sangma and Shri Samuel Sangma.

The case relates to death of Rosy Sangma a hospital in Gurgaon on June 24 this year after she had complained of a medical condition. Later, Samuel Sangma, a relative of Rosy Sangma, suspecting medical negligence, had an altercation with doctors and staff of the hospital. On the next day, June 25 the Delhi Police received information regarding the death of Samuel Sangma, the MHA said in a note.

The family of the deceased has alleged that Rosy Sangma had died due to negligence on part of the hospital. They also attributed some alleged foul play in the death of Shri Samuel Sangma by the hospital personnel.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 11:13 [IST]