YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    MHA requests CBI to probe deaths of Rosy and Samuel Sangma

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 14: The Union Home Ministry has requested the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to inquireinto the case of the deaths of Ms. Rosy Sangma and Shri Samuel Sangma.

    MHA requests CBI to probe deaths of Rosy and Samuel Sangma

    The case relates to death of Rosy Sangma a hospital in Gurgaon on June 24 this year after she had complained of a medical condition. Later, Samuel Sangma, a relative of Rosy Sangma, suspecting medical negligence, had an altercation with doctors and staff of the hospital. On the next day, June 25 the Delhi Police received information regarding the death of Samuel Sangma, the MHA said in a note.

    The family of the deceased has alleged that Rosy Sangma had died due to negligence on part of the hospital. They also attributed some alleged foul play in the death of Shri Samuel Sangma by the hospital personnel.

    More CBI News  

    Read more about:

    cbi ministry of home affairs

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 11:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 14, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X