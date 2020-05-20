MHA permits states to conduct Class 10, 12 board exams

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 20: The Ministry of Home Affairs has granted exemption from the lockdown measures to conduct board examinations for Classes 10 and 12.

The exemption was granted based on the requests made by the state governments and CBSE.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, however, said that the exemption to conduct board examinations would be subject to:

No exam will be permitted in containment zones

Wearing of masks by teachers, staff and students will be mandatory

There shall be provision to thermal screening and sanitiser at the centres

Social distancing norms will have to be followed

The exam schedules will have to be staggered

Special buses may be arranged by the States and UTs for transportation of students to the examination centres