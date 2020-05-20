  • search
    MHA permits states to conduct Class 10, 12 board exams

    New Delhi, May 20: The Ministry of Home Affairs has granted exemption from the lockdown measures to conduct board examinations for Classes 10 and 12.

    The exemption was granted based on the requests made by the state governments and CBSE.

    Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, however, said that the exemption to conduct board examinations would be subject to:

    No exam will be permitted in containment zones

    Wearing of masks by teachers, staff and students will be mandatory

    There shall be provision to thermal screening and sanitiser at the centres

    Social distancing norms will have to be followed

    The exam schedules will have to be staggered

    Special buses may be arranged by the States and UTs for transportation of students to the examination centres

