MHA orders ‘second line of defence’ for police as cases rise

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 03: The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Sunday directed chief secretaries, director generals of police (DGPs) of all states and heads of central paramilitary forces to "prepare a second line of defence" in police to make up for those who may be rendered ineffective due to COVID-19.

The MHA said the police chiefs may consider the option of ''work from home'' for personnel not deployed on frontline, and wherever feasible.

"To meet the challenge of COVID-19, and to ensure sustainment of control strategy for COVID- 19, police forces need to prepare an effective second line of defence to make up for the police personnel who may be rendered ineffective due to COVID infection during the pandemic," the home ministry said.

"Forces can use the services of home guards, civil defence, NCC cadets, Scouts and Guides and Students Police Cadets in the areas where there are not imminent law and order duties," it added.

The order comes in the wake of reports of more personnel being infected with Covid-19 cases. The CRPF has been the worst hit with more than 100 of its troopers testing positive in Delhi which forced it to seal its headquarters on Sunday.