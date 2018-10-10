MHA orders compilation of fresh information on Rohingya in a set format

New Delhi, Oct 10: India deported seven Rohingya infiltrators to Myanmar around a week ago, however, identifying them has been a big issue as they are allegedly getting Indian identity documents made with the help of local touts. So Union ministry for home affairs (MHA) has issued a fresh order to every state of the country to prepare a comprehensive information about Rohignya Muslims living in different states of the country.

To avoid any confusion on the issue, the MHA has issued a proper format in this regard for verification of Rohingyas in each state.

The ministry sources informed that this format seeks detailed information about Rohingyas so there should not remain any confusion about them. As per the format their name, surname, father's name, occupation, mother's name and occupation, education detail, name of school, college, university, occupation before leaving Myanmar is sought. The format also seeks name and address of the employer with whom the Rohingya worked in Myanmar.

The Union ministry has also sought information through the format that details about Rohinya's physical features, height, colour of eyes, colour of hair, distinguishing marks, any visible distinct feature, name, address and telephone number of agent who had helped him reach India and also whether he arrived India through authorized route or unauthorized route. The ministry also seeks details information of their native town or village and two important personalities at his native place. So all the states are expected to comply with the MHA's order as soon as possible.

As per various agencies, there are around 40,000 Rohingya Muslims living in India after fleeing from Myanmar due to the ethnic violence in their country. Most of them are living in India illegally without having any proper document. India has termed them as illegal immigrants, who are a burden on country's already hard-pressed resources and top of that a security threat for India. The government has categorically sought to deport all Rohingyas.

Legally speaking, an illegal immigrant can be (i) a foreign national who enters India on valid travel documents and stays beyond their validity, or (ii) a foreign national who enters without valid travel documents. India is not a signatory to the 1951 United Nations Convention and 1967 Protocol Relating to the Status of Refugees, and it does not currently have a national law on refugees. The government had circulated a Standard Operating Procedure in 2011 to all states and Union Territories to deal with foreign nationals who claimed to be refugees.