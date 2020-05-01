  • search
    MHA okays special train services for stranded persons

    New Delhi, May 01: The moment of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places is also allowed by special train, the Ministry of Home Affairs has said.

    The special trains will be operated by the Ministry of Railways. The Railways Ministry will designate nodal officers for coordinating with the States and Union Territories. Further the ministry will also issue detailed guidelines for sale of tickets and for social distancing apart from other safety measures to be observed at the train stations, platforms and also inside the trains, the MHA also said.

    Story first published: Friday, May 1, 2020, 16:29 [IST]
