MHA notice to Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife for discrepancy in official documents

New Delhi, Apr 03: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to Rujira Naroola, the wife of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee for discrepancy in documentation while she had applied for a PAN Card and conversion of PIO card to OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) card.

The MHA notice issued by the Foreigners Division on March 29 claims that Rujira Naroola, a Thai national was issued a PIO card by the Indian embassy in Bangkok in 2010 where Niphon Naroola is mentioned as her father.

The notice comes days after the Centre told the Supreme Court that the West Bengal Police "intimidated" customs officials at the Kolkata international airport on March 16, after they held Naroola for carrying excess gold without a declaration.

Banerjee has said the charges filed against his wife are "false" and are intended to malign her image and the TMC.