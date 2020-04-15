MHA guidelines on movement of persons in private vehicles during lockdown

New Delhi, Apr 15: The Ministry of Home Affairs while issuing guidelines has fixed norms on the movement of persons and vehicles.

It says that the movement of persons is allowed in private vehicles for emergency services, which include medical and veterinary care.

Private vehicles shall be used for emergency services, including medical and veterinary care and for procuring emergency commodities. In such cases, one passenger besides the private vehicle driver can be permitted in the backseat in case of four-wheelers. In the case of two-wheelers, only the driver of the vehicle is to be permitted.

The MHA has told the states that any person violating the lockdown guidelines shall be proceeded under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act of 2005 and also relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.