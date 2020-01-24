MHA gives final touches to domicile policy in J&K, announcement soon

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 24: The final touches for the domicile policy in Jammu and Kashmir have been given by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The policy is aimed at providing protection for the land and job rights for the people of the newly created Union Territory.

The policy may be announced anytime soon, a source confirmed to OneIndia. The announcement was expected to be made last week, but there were some final touches that needed to be given and hence it took time, the officer at the MHA said.

There is likely to be a clause that states any Indian citizen can acquire residency of Jammu and Kashmir only after staying in the Union Territory continuously for a period of 15 years, Home Ministry sources also said.

The source, however, added that an exemption would be made to IAS and IPS officers and their families who have worked in Jammu and Kashmir. The exception would also be made to armed forces personnel from any part of the country, the officer also confirmed.

Recently the regional BJP units had submitted a memorandum to the top leadership of the party to make some concessions for the residents of Kashmir. It was suggested that 15 to 20 years of stay within J&K must be made the minimum requirement for an Indian citizen to be deemed eligible for the status of a permanent resident.