MHA issues fresh COVID-19 guidelines, says need to be vigilant as new variant emerging in UK

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 28: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the earlier guidelines for COVID19 surveillance to remain in force up to 31st January 2021.

While there has been a continuous decline in the active and new COVID-19 cases, there is need to maintain surveillance, containment and caution, keeping in view the surge in cases globally, and emergence of a new variant of the virus in the United Kingdom (UK).

Swab samples of 2 COVID-19-hit UK returnees sent for analysis

Accordingly, Containment Zones continue to be demarcated carefully; prescribed containment measures strictly followed within these zones; COVID-appropriate behaviour promoted and strictly enforced; and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed in respect of various permitted activities followed scrupulously."

Therefore, the focused approach on surveillance, containment and strict observance of the guidelines/ SOPs issued by MHA and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MOHFW), as envisaged in the Guidelines issued on 25.11.2020; need to be enforced strictly by States and UTs.