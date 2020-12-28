YouTube
    MHA issues fresh COVID-19 guidelines, says need to be vigilant as new variant emerging in UK

    New Delhi, Dec 28: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the earlier guidelines for COVID19 surveillance to remain in force up to 31st January 2021.

    MHA extends guidelines for surveillance, containment and caution till Jan 31

    While there has been a continuous decline in the active and new COVID-19 cases, there is need to maintain surveillance, containment and caution, keeping in view the surge in cases globally, and emergence of a new variant of the virus in the United Kingdom (UK).

    Swab samples of 2 COVID-19-hit UK returnees sent for analysis

    Accordingly, Containment Zones continue to be demarcated carefully; prescribed containment measures strictly followed within these zones; COVID-appropriate behaviour promoted and strictly enforced; and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed in respect of various permitted activities followed scrupulously."

    Therefore, the focused approach on surveillance, containment and strict observance of the guidelines/ SOPs issued by MHA and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MOHFW), as envisaged in the Guidelines issued on 25.11.2020; need to be enforced strictly by States and UTs.

