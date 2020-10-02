MHA extends AFSPA in 3 districts, 4 police station areas in Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi, Oct 02: The Ministry of Home Affairs has declared Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh as disturbed areas.

Further the MHA also declared four police stations Namsai and Mahadevpur in Namsai, Roing in Lower DIbang Valley and Sunpura in Lohit district also as disturbed areas under the AFSPA. These would remain under this classification for a period of six months.

The decision was taken after a further review of the law and order situation in these areas. The notification by the MHA said the decision was taken while exercising its powers conferred under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958. The extension would be in place until March 31 2021. In April 2018, the area under AFSPA in Arunachal Pradesh was reduced from 16 police station areas bordering Assam to 8 police stations.