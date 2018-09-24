MHA dismisses Rahul Gandhi's comment on RSS role in SPG officers's selection

New Delhi, Sep 24: Ministry of Home Affairs denied Congress President Rahul Gandhi's controversial comment on RSS role in the selection of Special Protection Group (SPG) officers.

It has been reported in a section of the media that Rahul Gandhi, during an interaction at New Delhi on Sept 22, had commented that "The SPG Chief appointed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to quit because he refused to accept list of SPG officers handpicked by RSS.

The MHA categorically denied any SP officer having such conversation with the Congress President.

MHA in its statement said, "The matter has been verified. The officer in question, Vivek Srivastava, former Director, Special Protection Group (SPG), has specifically averred that he did not have any such conversation with Rahul Gandhi at any point of time."

Rahul Gandhi, at an interaction with academicians here on Saturday, had alleged that educational institutions, the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of India and others are "systematically being captured" by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Citing an example, the Congress chief had alleged, "When Mr (Narendra) Modi came to power, a person from Gujarat was chosen to head the SPG. In a short time, he left the position. He told me that he refused a list of SPG officers handpicked by the RSS, and that is why he was sent home.