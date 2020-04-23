MHA clarifies pre-paid mobile recharge utilities, food processing units exempt from lockdown

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 23: The Union Home Ministry has clarified to the states that the in-house care givers of senior citizens in urban areas are exempt from the lockdown restrictions.

It has further been clarified that the pre-paid mobile recharge utilities and food processing units in urban areas are also exempt from the lockdown restrictions.

The MHA also said that if there is a violence against the medical staff and frontline workers, then stringent action should be taken. This should be publicised, the MHA also said.

Gradually, more restrictions will be lifted, the MHA said. The MHA also said that the lockdown will give positive results.

Further, it was also informed that Union Home Minister, Amit Shah interacted with senior doctors and representatives of the Indian Medical Association. He assured them of their safety. The Home Ministry has written to the states and instructed that they perform their duties with respect to the security of medical professionals. The states have been told to work with the local IMA chapters and taken required steps for the security of healthcare workers, the MHA also said.

The MHA also said that a video conference meeting was held with industry associations, on facilitating permitted industrial activities and boosting economic activities.