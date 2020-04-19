  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19 lockdown: MHA bars movement of labour outside states, union territories

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 19: The ministry of home affairs has issued an Standard Operating System (SOP) on the movement of stranded labourers wherein it has issued an advisory where it has barred movement of the labour force between states, union territories.

    Representational Image
    File photo

    Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla made it clear that there will be no inter-state movement of workers during the lockdown, which has been extended till May 3.

    The order issued by Bhalla said that due to the spread of coronavirus, workers employed in industry, agriculture, construction and other sectors have moved from their respective places of work and are housed in relief and shelter camps being run by state and UT governments.

    No ration, no jobs: Survey paints grim picture of India’s migrant labourers

    Since additional activities, outside the containment zones, have been permitted in the consolidated revised guidelines with effect from April 20, these workers could be engaged in industrial, manufacturing, construction, farming and MNREGA works.

    To facilitate their movement within the state or UT, the following guidelines may be followed: The migrant labourers currently residing in relief and shelter camps in states and UTs should be registered with the concerned local authority and their skill mapping be carried out to find out their suitability for various kinds of works.

    The SoP said in the event that a group of migrants wish to return to their places of work within the state where they are presently located, they would be screened and those who are asymptomatic would be transported to their respective places of work.

    It may be noted that there shall be no movement of labour outside the state and UT from where they are currently located. During the journey by bus, it would be ensured that safe social-distancing norms are followed and the buses used for transport are sanitized as per the guidelines of the health authorities. The local authorities shall also provide for food and water etc., for the duration of their journey, the SOP said.

    The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days in a bid to combat the coronavirus endemic. While extending the lockdown till May 3, the prime minister declared that select activities will open up from April 20 in identified areas.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X