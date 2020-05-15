  • search
    MHA asks states to ensure migrants don't walk on tracks, roads

    New Delhi, May 15: The Centre on Friday asked states to ensure that migrant workers don't have to walk on roads while returning to their homes during the nationwide lockdown.

    Ensure That Migrant Workers Dont Have to Walk Back Home, Help Them Avail Buses And Shramik Special Trains: Centre to States

    Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to Chief Secretaries of all states and UTs to ensure that there is no movement of migrant workers on roads and railway tracks, and facilitate their movement through special buses or Shramik special trains.

    In an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), states and union territories have been asked to provide shelter, food and transportation facility to migrant labourers who are trying to reach their home states during the nationwide lockdown.

    "Therefore, I urge you to ensure that there is no movement of migrant workers walking on roads and railway tracks and the same is facilitated through special buses or Shramik Special trains," he added.

    It came hours after the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea on the plight of migrant workers walking home saying that it was not possible for courts to monitor or stop their movement. "How can we stop it?" the top court asked, saying states should take necessary action in the matter.

