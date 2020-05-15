MHA asks states to ensure migrants don't walk on tracks, roads

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 15: The Centre on Friday asked states to ensure that migrant workers don't have to walk on roads while returning to their homes during the nationwide lockdown.

In an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), states and union territories have been asked to provide shelter, food and transportation facility to migrant labourers who are trying to reach their home states during the nationwide lockdown.