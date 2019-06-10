  • search
    MHA advisory to West Bengal politically motivated: TMC writes to Amit Shah

    By PTI
    Kolkata, June 10: The Trinamool Congress on Monday in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that the MHA advisory to the West Bengal government is a "deep-rooted conspiracy" and an "evil ploy to grab power" in opposition-ruled states.

    TMC secretary general and West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee said in the letter that the Ministry of Home Affairs has drawn conclusions without verifying the ground reality or taking a report from the state government.

    File photo of Mamata Banerjee
    File photo of Mamata Banerjee

    "We have reason to believe that it is an evil ploy to grab power in states run by parties politically opposed to the BJP. Moreover, this is a deep-rooted conspiracy and game plan to malign the state government and capture the Bengal administration through undemocratic, unethical and unconstitutional means," he said.

    In the advisory sent to the West Bengal government on Sunday, the MHA had expressed "deep concern" over the continuing post-poll violence in the state and asked it to maintain law and order.

    Bengal unrest flares up, police stop hearses carrying slain workers' bodies

    On Sunday night, the West Bengal government shot back a letter saying the situation in the state was "under control" and there was no failure on part of its law enforcement agencies. The advisory came in the backdrop of violence in Sandeshkhali on Saturday.

    The BJP has claimed that five of their workers were killed whereas the ruling TMC claimed one was killed.

    trinamool congress amit shah west bengal government mamata banerjee

    Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 10:39 [IST]
