    MGP rules out alliance with BJP for 2022 Goa legislative Assembly elections

    By
    |

    Panaji, Dec 23: Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) president Deepak Dhavalikar on Wednesday ruled out a pre-poll alliance with the BJP for the 2022 Goa legislative Assembly elections.

    mgp

    Addressing a press conference, Dhavalikar said the party is open to a pre-poll alliance with other like-minded opposition parties in the state. "The MGP has decided to adopt the policy of 'ekla chalo re'.

    But if time comes, we may have a pre-poll alliance with other like-minded opposition parties, but not with the BJP," the MGP chief said. The party has decided to fight the upcoming Assembly polls with its full might, he said.

    Dhavalikar alleged that some leaders in the BJP and others, who are opposed to the MGP, were trying to show that the party has split. "A wrong image is being projected. There is no split in the MGP. We are working unitedly and decisions are taken after taking everyone into confidence," he said.

    The MGP had won on three seats during the 2017 Assembly election, of which two MLAs left the party to join the BJP. Dhavalikar said the ruling party is being unjust, as the Speaker of Goa Assembly is not even considering the disqualification petition filed against the MLAs who quit the MGP.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 23, 2020, 14:26 [IST]
