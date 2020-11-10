YouTube
    MGB is Mar Gaye Bhai and yes pun very much intended: Supriyo

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 10: Rahul Gandhi called Tejashwi Yadav and said MGB-Mar Gaye Bhai. I am saying this very serious said BJP leader, Babul Supriyo. MGB is the abbreviation for the Mahagathbandhan, which has the RJD-Congress and Left Parties in an alliance.

    MGB is Mar Gaye Bhai and yes pun very much intended: Supriyo

    I am saying this very seriously and yes all puns are very much intended. How dare people on jail and bail think that Bihar will forget all that. After all it was them on the ground who went through the torture of Jungle Raj, Supriyo also said.

    Bihar Elections 2020: Trends show strong comeback for NDA

    As per the official trends by the Election Commission of India, the NDA is leading in 117 seats with the BJP ahead in 63 and JD(U) in 48 seats. The Grand Alliance on the other hand is now leading on 95 seats, with the RJD ahead in 61, Congress, 19 and Left in 15 seats.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 11:56 [IST]
    X