  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Metro services hit after woman attempts suicide on tracks

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Sep 09: Metro services were partially hit for a brief period on Monday morning after a woman jumped on the tracks in front of an approaching train at Central metro station, police said.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The woman, however, was rescued and admitted to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, a senior police officer said.

    "The incident happened at around 8.15 am when a Kavi Subhas-bound train entered the station. Services on both directions between Dum Dum and Maidan stations were suspended till 8.36 am. However, it resumed after the woman was rescued," a Metro official said.

    Try to open Kolkata metro doors and you will be in jail

    An officer of Bowbazar police station said they are probing the incident and trying to talk to the woman. "We have also sought CCTV footages from the Metro railway authorities," he said.

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal

    Story first published: Monday, September 9, 2019, 10:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue