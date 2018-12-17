  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 17: Movements on social media are not uncommon and this year, one of the biggest trends on the social media has been #MeToo. The movement exposing instances of sexual mistreatment by popular Hollywood actresses transcended geographical borders to assume a major shape and soon, women from other fields, including journalism, also came up with their respective stories they hid with anguish all their lives.

    #MeToo was Instagram’s top hashtag in 2018 with 1.5 million usage
    Representational Image

    Thanks to social media's wildfire-like capacity, the movement took little time to spread and gain momentum. In a recent report 'Instagram Year in Review 2018', #MeToo was found to be the most used advocacy hashtag with a phenomenal usage number of 1.5 million times, Mashable reported. In the second position is #timesup (used 597k times) followed by #marchforourlives (562k times), the report added.

    Indians found the hashtags #love and #instagood quite popular, the report added. #lovequotes turned out to be the highest growing hashtag which gave an impression that people were looking for positive terms on social media throughout the year. #fortnite was another hashtag which caught high attention and became on the fastest growing on Instagram.

