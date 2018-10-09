Mumbai, Oct 9: TV producer Vinta Nanda, who has levelled rape allegations against actor Alok Nath, said that she was motivated to speak up on the issue after Tanushree Dutta spoke openly about harassment.

Tanushree Dutta left the nation shocked when she came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Nana Patekar. Dutta accused Patekar of harassing her on the sets of Horn OK Please. Dutta claimed the actor insisted on adding an intimate dance sequence with her, which wasn't mentioned in her contract.

"I was motivated by Tanushree, seeing her speaking up I felt that I should also speak. Women, girls and journalists who are speaking up against their predators, I have great admiration for them," Vinta Nanda told news agency ANI.

Patekar, however, on Saturday denied he misbehaved with Tanushree Dutta on the sets of the 2008 film, calling her claims a "lie".

Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) has taken cognisance of Dutta's complaint and asked her to appear before the commission within 10 days.

"We have sent notices to people against whom Tanushree has filed complaint and asked them to appear before us within 10 days," MSCW's Vijaya Rahatkar told ANI.

Tanushree had accused Nana of getting too close for comfort on the sets of the 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss. She claimed that when she refused to perform an intimate dance with him and was about to leave the set, he called members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena to intimidate her.

Meanwhile, Nanda on Tuesday accused Alok Nath "the most Sanskaari person in the film and TV industry" of rape and sexual assault.

In a detailed Facebook post, Vinta Nanda has retold her time in the 90s when she was producing several shows and writing for them. One of the shows was Tara where this Sanskari lead actor would harass the lead actress. The action was taken against him and he was removed from the show. It was only a matter of time when he was brought back by the channel and Vinta Nanda was shamed by the members of the channel.

Alok Nath has dismissed rape allegations levelled against him by Tara writer-producer Vinta Nanda, calling them absurd.