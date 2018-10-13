MeToo: Tanushree Dutta demands Narco analysis of Nana Patekar and other accused

Mumbai, Oct 13: Tanushree Dutta has demanded Narco Analysis, Brain Mapping and Lie Detector Test of Nana Patekar and other accused in connection with the sexual harassment charges she has levelled against them.

Tanushree Dutta's lawyer submitted an application at Mumbai's Oshiwara police station to conduct Narco Analysis, Brain Mapping and Lie Detector Test of Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya, Samee Siddiqui and Rakesh Sarang in connection with sexual harassment case, reported news agency ANI.

Dutta filed the First Information Report (FIR) against Patekar at Mumbai's Oshiwara Police Station.

Dutta had earlier alleged that Patekar misbehaved with her when the two were shooting a special song for "Horn Ok Pleassss" 10 years ago.

Besides Patekar, FIRs have also been lodged against director Rakesh Sarang, producer Sami Siddiqui and choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who were part of the 2008 film.

The #MeToo movement in India gained momentum after Ms Dutta spoke out against Mr Patekar two weeks ago. Since then, several in the entertainment and media industry including actor Alok Nath, filmmaker Vikas Bahl, singer Kailash Kher, poet-lyricist Vairamuthu and editor-turned-politician MJ Akbar have been outed as alleged sexual predators.